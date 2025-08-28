Open Menu

RCCI To Lead Exporters’ Delegation To Bangladesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2025 | 11:36 PM

Pakistan's trade delegation will visit Bangladesh to explore new avenues of Pak-Bangladesh bilateral trade and investment opportunities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's trade delegation will visit Bangladesh to explore new avenues of Pak-Bangladesh bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry- RCCI will lead the delegation, which is expected to strengthen business ties between the two countries. The delegation will include top brass from the business community, exporters, and traders.

President RCCI, Usman Shaukat, on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, at the ministry and discussed strategies for strengthening export-led growth and enhancing regional trade.

The meeting focused on RCCI’s upcoming trade delegation to Bangladesh, aimed at exploring new regional markets and tapping into non-conventional sectors, including pharmaceuticals. With bilateral trade currently below $1.0 billion, RCCI’s initiative to lead an exporters’ delegation underscores its commitment to deepening trade ties and creating new business avenues.

The planned delegation visit and business opportunities conference will provide a platform for industrial collaborations, joint ventures, technology transfer, business-to-business (B2B) linkages, and chamber-to-chamber partnerships.

Usman Shaukat briefed the minister on these initiatives and their potential to boost bilateral economic cooperation.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries, Haroon Akhtar Khan, RCCI Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

Both the minister and SAPM assured their full support for RCCI’s initiatives.

The minister shared insights from his recent visit to Bangladesh, where he met with senior advisers on industries, food, and commerce, along with prominent business leaders and chambers.

He emphasized that these engagements have laid the groundwork for enhanced bilateral trade and new opportunities for collaboration between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

More Stories From Business