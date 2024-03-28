Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the Emaar & Top Award at Aldar.

In a remarkable continuation of its string of successes, Aeon & Trisl Real Estate, a multinational real estate firm headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Pakistan, proudly adds another shining moment to its illustrious journey by securing the prestigious number 1 Position award from Emaar Properties at the Annual Broker Awards 2023 held at Armani Hotel, Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) In a remarkable continuation of its string of successes, Aeon & Trisl Real Estate, a multinational real estate firm headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Pakistan, proudly adds another shining moment to its illustrious journey by securing the prestigious number 1 Position award from Emaar Properties at the Annual Broker Awards 2023 held at Armani Hotel, Dubai. In a stunning display of recognition, Aeon & Trisl’s outstanding accomplishments are showcased on the world-renowned icon Burj Khalifa.

After its triumph as the No. 1 ranked agency at the Emaar Annual Broker Awards 2023, the UK operations of Aeon & Trisl, operating under the name Aeon & Trisl Investments UK, achieved yet another milestone for the group at the Aldar Honours Awards ceremony held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Aldar Properties offers UAE residents and investors a range of premium properties and real estate services. Aldar develops and manages major projects within the Abu Dhabi Emirate such as Al Raha Beach, Al Raha Gardens, and Yas Island. Following the strategic direction of Group CEO, Mr. Saleem Karsaz, Head of Sales of London operations Mr. Hasnain Bayar took the reins at Aeon & Trisl Investments as a partner in early 2023, leading the company to an outstanding achievement securing the top position, surpassing all expectations.

The expertise of Mr. Hasnain and the UK team has played a pivotal role in this success for the organization.

Celebrating this historic milestone, Mr. Shakir Chohan, representative of the K&S Team from Aeon & Trisl Dubai office, closed one of the highest valued luxury mansions at Lanai Islands – Tilal Al Ghaf on Hessa Street. Mr. Saleem Karsaz and his dedicated team persistently strive to elevate industry benchmarks and provide unmatched value to their clients. Furthermore, Aeon & Trisl benefits from the expertise and leadership of its Chief Operating Officer in Dubai,

Mr. Baber Shah, with a wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to excellence. He plays a pivotal role in driving the company's operational efficiency and strategic vision forward.

As they commemorate these historic milestones, Aeon & Trisl is thrilled to unveil the newly renovated headquarters in Dubai, a testament to their dedication to providing exceptional service. Thanks to the innovative designs by YOCA Interiors and the flawless execution by Pro-Active Star Technical Services, their office now boasts a fresh, modern look that reflects their commitment to excellence.

Anchored by unwavering principles of integrity, professionalism, and dedication to customer satisfaction, the company stands as a beacon of excellence in the real estate arena. These remarkable milestones underscore the combined dedication and support of our partners and global sales team.