FBR’s data protection efforts commended by OECD assessment team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) An assessment team of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) global forum on transparency and exchange of information for tax purposes appreciated the efforts of Federal board of Revenue (FBR)

in upholding international commitments made for protection of exchanged data.

The assessment team of the OECD global forum on Transparency and exchange of information for tax purposes visited Pakistan from 23rd to 25th April, 2024 for onsite assessment of Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) confidentiality and data safeguards, said a news release her on Friday .

The delegation comprised of Tax Policy Advisor OECD Gudrun Jenny Jonsdottir, Technical Advisor Information Security Management OECD Jasmina Trajkovski Ruso, Senior Architect Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore Toh Ginn Shyong and Section Head Information Systems Department Mauritius Revenue Authority Ashwin Luckoo.

The assessment team held details meeting with FBR officials, led by Ms Aisha Farooq, Director General (International Taxes) which was also attended by officials of PRAL and IT Wing of FBR.

Aisha welcomed the delegation and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to exchange of information for mutual benefit as well as ensuring confidentiality and safeguard of exchanged data.

Three-day sessions were attended by the concerned officers for input and discussion of policies and Information Security Framework in place by FBR for maintaining data confidentiality.

The delegation also visited the data center, security operations centre and Automatic Exchange. of Information (AEOI) Centre at FBR (HQs) as well as AEOI Zone, Islamabad.

A joint session was also held with Member (IT) and DG (International Taxes).