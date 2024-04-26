FBR’s Data Protection Efforts Commended By OECD Assessment Team
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 08:37 PM
An assessment team of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) global forum on transparency and exchange of information for tax purposes appreciated the efforts of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) An assessment team of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) global forum on transparency and exchange of information for tax purposes appreciated the efforts of Federal board of Revenue (FBR)
in upholding international commitments made for protection of exchanged data.
The assessment team of the OECD global forum on Transparency and exchange of information for tax purposes visited Pakistan from 23rd to 25th April, 2024 for onsite assessment of Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) confidentiality and data safeguards, said a news release her on Friday .
The delegation comprised of Tax Policy Advisor OECD Gudrun Jenny Jonsdottir, Technical Advisor Information Security Management OECD Jasmina Trajkovski Ruso, Senior Architect Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore Toh Ginn Shyong and Section Head Information Systems Department Mauritius Revenue Authority Ashwin Luckoo.
The assessment team held details meeting with FBR officials, led by Ms Aisha Farooq, Director General (International Taxes) which was also attended by officials of PRAL and IT Wing of FBR.
Aisha welcomed the delegation and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to exchange of information for mutual benefit as well as ensuring confidentiality and safeguard of exchanged data.
Three-day sessions were attended by the concerned officers for input and discussion of policies and Information Security Framework in place by FBR for maintaining data confidentiality.
The delegation also visited the data center, security operations centre and Automatic Exchange. of Information (AEOI) Centre at FBR (HQs) as well as AEOI Zone, Islamabad.
A joint session was also held with Member (IT) and DG (International Taxes).
Recent Stories
UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities
Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar
Punjab Police cricket honored with shields, medals & CCI certificates
Bugti issues directives to operate circular road parking plaza
PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah
300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers
IP rights crucial in achieving SDG : Jam Kamal
Commissioner urges effective action against electricity theft
PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis capabilities with advanced ICP ..
Romania court opens way for start of influencer Tate's trial
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation visits WSSCA
13 outlets sealed for violating Hepatitis preventive SOPs
More Stories From Business
-
IP rights crucial in achieving SDG : Jam Kamal6 minutes ago
-
US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record49 minutes ago
-
SECP-IFSB workshop highlights Pakistan's progress in Islamic Finance Development49 minutes ago
-
SBP to announce monetary policy on April 2949 minutes ago
-
50pc cut in subsidy of BRT service likely: CM’s aide2 hours ago
-
PSX gains 771 points3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, US hold 7th TIFA meeting to strengthen trade and investment ties3 hours ago
-
Meeting held to streamline trade between Pak-Afghan , Central Asian Republics3 hours ago
-
Coca-Cola invests an additional $22 million in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
SECP Introduces SECP-XS: A swift complaint resolution platform3 hours ago
-
SBP to announce monetary policy on April 292 hours ago
-
London stocks hit new record peak on takeovers2 hours ago