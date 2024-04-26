Open Menu

Police To Take Every Step For Security Of Business Community: IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 10:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Friday assured foolproof security to the business community of the capital city by saying that a comprehensive strategy is being chalked out to address security-related issues being faced by the community.

The Inspector-General of Police said this while talking to a delegation of the ICCI led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari who called on him in his office to felicitate him on assuming the charge of his office, said a news release.

The IGP commended the hard work of the traders community for the development of the country by saying that all the concerns of the community will be removed by taking all out efforts to overcome the trust deficit between Police and the masses and assured that capital will be purged off encroachments beggary and drug trafficking also.

He called upon the traders to extend their full cooperation to police in its efforts to strengthen security and maintain peace in the city.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari apprised the IGP of the police related problems being faced by the traders.

He said that the rising criminal incidents have created a sense of insecurity among the traders which is badly affecting business activities and investment prospects.

He also proposed a better liaison between Police and traders to overcome the issue. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari also extended an invitation to IGP to visit Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which he accepted by saying that he will pay a visit at the earliest.

The ICCI delegation included Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malk, Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari, Vice President Engr. Azhar ul islam Zafar, former SVP Khalid Chaudhry, former VP Saif ur Rehman, Zia Khalid, Assad Aziz and Nadeem Akhtar.

