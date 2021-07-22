UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agri, Livestock, Fisheries Sectors To Be Developed In GB Under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Agri, livestock, fisheries sectors to be developed in GB under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday said the immense potential of agriculture, livestock and fisheries' sectors in areas close to Khunjrab Pass, Gilgit Baltistan would be exploited under the umbrella of CPEC.

In a tweet, the Chairman said work was underway to address the challenges in the way of benefiting from the potential sectors.

"On Agriculture prospects with farmers of area close to Khunjrab Pass-Gilgit Baltistan. Agri, livestock and fishery has potential but challenges too, working to address them under CPEC," he said while sharing his pics with the local farmers of the area.

During his visit to the area, he met with the local farmers and discussed with them about the crops and yields.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit CPEC Gilgit Baltistan Agri From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

14 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

18 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.