Agri, livestock, fisheries sectors to be developed in GB under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday said the immense potential of agriculture, livestock and fisheries' sectors in areas close to Khunjrab Pass, Gilgit Baltistan would be exploited under the umbrella of CPEC.

In a tweet, the Chairman said work was underway to address the challenges in the way of benefiting from the potential sectors.

"On Agriculture prospects with farmers of area close to Khunjrab Pass-Gilgit Baltistan. Agri, livestock and fishery has potential but challenges too, working to address them under CPEC," he said while sharing his pics with the local farmers of the area.

During his visit to the area, he met with the local farmers and discussed with them about the crops and yields.