Alberta Premier Urges Trudeau To Ensure US Pays For Canceling Keystone Pipeline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:00 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Premier Jason Kenney of Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to impose proportionate economic consequences on the United States for revoking the Keystone XL pipeline extension permit.

In one of his first actions as US president, Joe Biden signed an executive order to rescind the Keystone XL construction permit granted in 2019 by outgoing President Donald Trump.

"Just as your government stood up for Canadian aluminum and steel workers when faced with an unfair US tariff in 2018, it is imperative that you take action for the thousands more workers in the energy sector and their vast contributions to the Canadian economy. I strongly urge you to ensure that their proportionate economic consequences in response to these unfair US actions," Kenney said in a letter, referencing counter-tariffs imposed on US metal imports last year.

