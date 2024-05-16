Open Menu

Alternate Executive Directors ADB Calls On Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 09:14 PM

Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance Minister

Alternate Executive Directors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and discussed the ongoing and future cooperation between Pakistan and the ADB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Alternate Executive Directors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and discussed the ongoing and future cooperation between Pakistan and the ADB.

The minister welcomed members of the delegation and highlighted the improvement in Pakistan's macroeconomic conditions and also emphasized the need for broadening the tax base and digitalization of the country's tax regime.

In this regard he mentioned that the services of Mckinsey & Company have been engaged to assist the initiative of digitalization of Federal Board of Revenue, which will not only enhance revenue but will also add to the transparency of the tax collection system.

Furthermore, the Finance Minister underscored the commitment of this government for State Owned Enterprises reforms and privatization agenda.

The ADB delegation praised Pakistan's efforts to promote economic stability through proactive measures. They expressed confidence in Pakistan's economic trajectory and reaffirmed ADB's commitment to support its development and cooperation.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed gratitude to the ADB delegation for their visit and continued support towards Pakistan's economic revival and development efforts.

The minister also acknowledged the ADB team's assistance in various initiatives being undertaken by the Ministry of Finance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Visit FBR Asian Development Bank Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge ove ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.62 billion

16 minutes ago
 Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital futu ..

Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital future: Shaza

16 minutes ago
 President PTF meets Chairman Air Sial for promotio ..

President PTF meets Chairman Air Sial for promotion of tennis in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Committee set up to ensure the availability of med ..

Committee set up to ensure the availability of medicines in hospitals

2 hours ago
 Madinah: Minister Salik expresses satisfaction ove ..

Madinah: Minister Salik expresses satisfaction over arrangements for Pakistani H ..

2 hours ago
 Government activating helpline to prevent domestic ..

Government activating helpline to prevent domestic violence

2 hours ago
RPO congratulates Samia Saleem over clinching succ ..

RPO congratulates Samia Saleem over clinching success in CSS, joining police for ..

2 hours ago
 Bahrain calls for Mideast peace conference at Gaza ..

Bahrain calls for Mideast peace conference at Gaza-focused Arab League

2 hours ago
 McIlroy shares early lead at emotionally testing P ..

McIlroy shares early lead at emotionally testing PGA Championship

2 hours ago
 Provincial adviser announces to construct hundreds ..

Provincial adviser announces to construct hundreds of new veterinary hospitals

2 hours ago
 Unique Group, Traffic Police hold speech contest o ..

Unique Group, Traffic Police hold speech contest on road safety

2 hours ago
 Five family members involved in drug business arre ..

Five family members involved in drug business arrested

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business