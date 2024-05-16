Alternate Executive Directors ADB Calls On Finance Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 09:14 PM
Alternate Executive Directors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and discussed the ongoing and future cooperation between Pakistan and the ADB
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Alternate Executive Directors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and discussed the ongoing and future cooperation between Pakistan and the ADB.
The minister welcomed members of the delegation and highlighted the improvement in Pakistan's macroeconomic conditions and also emphasized the need for broadening the tax base and digitalization of the country's tax regime.
In this regard he mentioned that the services of Mckinsey & Company have been engaged to assist the initiative of digitalization of Federal Board of Revenue, which will not only enhance revenue but will also add to the transparency of the tax collection system.
Furthermore, the Finance Minister underscored the commitment of this government for State Owned Enterprises reforms and privatization agenda.
The ADB delegation praised Pakistan's efforts to promote economic stability through proactive measures. They expressed confidence in Pakistan's economic trajectory and reaffirmed ADB's commitment to support its development and cooperation.
Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed gratitude to the ADB delegation for their visit and continued support towards Pakistan's economic revival and development efforts.
The minister also acknowledged the ADB team's assistance in various initiatives being undertaken by the Ministry of Finance.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.62 billion
Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital future: Shaza
President PTF meets Chairman Air Sial for promotion of tennis in Pakistan
Committee set up to ensure the availability of medicines in hospitals
Madinah: Minister Salik expresses satisfaction over arrangements for Pakistani H ..
Government activating helpline to prevent domestic violence
RPO congratulates Samia Saleem over clinching success in CSS, joining police for ..
Bahrain calls for Mideast peace conference at Gaza-focused Arab League
McIlroy shares early lead at emotionally testing PGA Championship
Provincial adviser announces to construct hundreds of new veterinary hospitals
Unique Group, Traffic Police hold speech contest on road safety
Five family members involved in drug business arrested
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.62 billion16 minutes ago
-
Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital future: Shaza16 minutes ago
-
Textile unit imposed fine2 hours ago
-
AG KP agrees to ensure withholding of sales tax on service2 hours ago
-
Integrated system to be evolved to promote trade, investment: Aleem Khan2 hours ago
-
MD SIDB directs revival of skilled imparting centres2 hours ago
-
Economic sovereignty directly linked with exports: FCCI president2 hours ago
-
Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar3 hours ago
-
Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Road safety seminar held at NTUF3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 266.72 points4 hours ago
-
European stocks dip from records, shrugging off gains elsewhere3 hours ago