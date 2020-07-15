Aventa-M Ventilators Showed No Malfunctions for 8 Years of Operation - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Over the eight years of operation of Aventa-M artificial ventilation machines no malfunction has been detected, Vladimir Zverev, the first deputy director-general of the Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies holding company (part of Rostec corporation), told Sputnik.

In early May, two fires took place mere days apart in Moscow and St.Petersburg, leaving seven patients dead, presumably due to the Aventa-M ventilators in intensive care units catching fire. Roszdravnadzor suspended the use of ventilators and launched an inquiry into the manufacturer. The inquiry finished on July 8. The watchdog said that while it did find a number of violations in the manufacturing process and inconsistencies in manuals and documents, it found nothing that suggests the machines could have caused the fires.

"Aventa-M ventilators passed trial testing and are in operation in resuscitation and intensive care units of Russian and foreign medical institutions. The reviews of doctors and experts say that our devices are reliable and easy in operation. They provide highly effective respiratory support for heavy resuscitation patients," Zverev said.

According to him, there have never been technical malfunctions in the operation of these ventilators since the start of production in 2013.

Zverev noted that the implementation of the state contract for the delivery of Aventa-M ventilators continues in a planned mode.