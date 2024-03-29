BIST 100 Up At Friday’s Open
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index was up by 0.5% to 9,125.29 points at the opening session on Friday.
The index has earned 3.1% to 9,079.97 points at Thursday’s close with a daily transaction volume of 96 billion Turkish liras ($2.
98 billion).
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 32.3680 as of 10.10 am (0710GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 34.9570, and the GBP/TRY traded at 40.9560.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,233.10, while the barrel price of Brent oil was around $87.60.
