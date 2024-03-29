Open Menu

BIST 100 Up At Friday’s Open

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM

BIST 100 up at Friday’s open

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index was up by 0.5% to 9,125.29 points at the opening session on Friday.

The index has earned 3.1% to 9,079.97 points at Thursday’s close with a daily transaction volume of 96 billion Turkish liras ($2.

98 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 32.3680 as of 10.10 am (0710GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 34.9570, and the GBP/TRY traded at 40.9560.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,233.10, while the barrel price of Brent oil was around $87.60.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Price Gold Billion

Recent Stories

PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

6 minutes ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

34 minutes ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

1 hour ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

14 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

14 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

14 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

14 hours ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business