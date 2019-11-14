UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil 'Bothered' By BRICS Bank Unevenly Distributing Funds Among Member States - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:50 AM

Brazil 'Bothered' by BRICS Bank Unevenly Distributing Funds Among Member States - Minister

Brazil was frustrated with the decision-making of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) on funding of member countries' projects as China and India received most funds, while Brazil lacked financing, Brazilian Minister of Infrastructure Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas said

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Brazil was frustrated with the decision-making of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) on funding of member countries' projects as China and India received most funds, while Brazil lacked financing, Brazilian Minister of Infrastructure Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas said.

Freitas was speaking at the session on investment opportunities of the BRICS countries, held within framework of BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday. At the session, the moderator noted that NDB, established to fund the projects of the BRICS states, had earmarked almost $13 billion for various ventures, with most of them going to India and China, while the amount of funds approved for projects in Russia, Brazil and South Africa was significantly lower.

"We asked the [NDB] bank the same question in the beginning of the year. We were somewhat bothered by the fact that we were seeing so many financing and we needed the bank especially in the projects that involved engineering risks.

We did not need the bank in the energy projects for example where the engineering risks are well-known and are absorbed by the market. We needed the BRICS bank where the market could not hold the risks. But we had many advances in our talks with the NDB and we had a meeting before this session," Freitas said at the panel session.

Brazil had been working on improving its investment attractiveness and had unveiled a major concessions program, which included privatization of the country's airports, the minister noted.

"I'm sure that going forward, we will be able to count more and more on the bank for funding and for other forms of support such as guarantees. We are very excited with this turnaround that the NDB has been giving," Freitas added.

On Tuesday, the NDB approved the loan of $300 million for Brazil's North Region Transportation Infrastructure Improvement Project, which will allow Vale, the Brazilian mining giant, to improve its transportation of iron to ports and global markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Loan Business Russia China Bank Same Brazil South Africa Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 November 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dow, S&P finish at records despite trade deal doub ..

17 seconds ago

Germany on cusp of recession as headwinds grow

20 seconds ago

BRICS New Development Bank to Open Office in Russi ..

23 seconds ago

Chile central bank says injecting $4 bln to halt p ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.