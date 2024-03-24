Call for using quality seeds, modern farming practices to ensure food security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan can harness its agricultural potential to ensure food security, economic prosperity,

and sustainable development by promoting horizontal and vertical expansion through the

adoption of high-quality seeds and modern farming practices.

Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik stated this

while talking to a delegation of agricultural experts led by Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed

Head of Plant Breeding and Genetics Punjab University here on Sunday.

Malik said that to enhance agricultural productivity, it is imperative to pursue a dual strategy

focusing on both horizontal and vertical growth. Horizontal growth entails expanding the

cultivation area, particularly in Cholistan's barren lands, which hold untapped potential.

By reclaiming and efficiently utilizing such land, Pakistan can significantly increase its

agricultural output.

He said, vertical growth was also equally crucial for enhancing per-acre yield through the

adoption of high-yielding quality seeds and modern agricultural practices. "Utilizing advanced

seed technology and agricultural techniques can substantially boost productivity without

the need for additional land resources. This approach aligns with sustainable farming

practices while addressing the growing demand for food security in the country," he remarked.

The PHHSA Chairman said recent initiative by the Prime Minister to crackdown on the mafia

selling substandard seeds is commendable and indicative of a proactive stance towards

improving agricultural standards.

The establishment of National Seed Development and

Regularity Authority reflects a step towards promoting quality seed usage and ensuring

the availability of superior agricultural inputs to farmers across the country.

He said PHHSA's recognition of the government's efforts in boosting the agricultural economy

highlights the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in achieving

agricultural development goals.

Advocating for representation as a stakeholder in the National Seed Development and Regulatory

Authority, he added, the PHHSA aims to contribute its expertise towards shaping policies and

regulations that foster innovation and quality assurance in the seed industry.

Incorporating stakeholders' perspectives and expertise, especially from reputable associations

like PHHSA, can facilitate the formulation of comprehensive strategies to address the challenges

hindering agricultural productivity, he argued.

He stressed the need for collaboration among public sector, industry players, and agricultural

stakeholders is essential for implementing holistic approaches that promote sustainable growth

and resilience in Pakistan's agriculture sector.