Open Menu

Call For Using Quality Seeds, Modern Farming Practices To Ensure Food Security

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Call for using quality seeds, modern farming practices to ensure food security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan can harness its agricultural potential to ensure food security, economic prosperity,

and sustainable development by promoting horizontal and vertical expansion through the

adoption of high-quality seeds and modern farming practices.

Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik stated this

while talking to a delegation of agricultural experts led by Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed

Head of Plant Breeding and Genetics Punjab University here on Sunday.

Malik said that to enhance agricultural productivity, it is imperative to pursue a dual strategy

focusing on both horizontal and vertical growth. Horizontal growth entails expanding the

cultivation area, particularly in Cholistan's barren lands, which hold untapped potential.

By reclaiming and efficiently utilizing such land, Pakistan can significantly increase its

agricultural output.

He said, vertical growth was also equally crucial for enhancing per-acre yield through the

adoption of high-yielding quality seeds and modern agricultural practices. "Utilizing advanced

seed technology and agricultural techniques can substantially boost productivity without

the need for additional land resources. This approach aligns with sustainable farming

practices while addressing the growing demand for food security in the country," he remarked.

The PHHSA Chairman said recent initiative by the Prime Minister to crackdown on the mafia

selling substandard seeds is commendable and indicative of a proactive stance towards

improving agricultural standards.

The establishment of National Seed Development and

Regularity Authority reflects a step towards promoting quality seed usage and ensuring

the availability of superior agricultural inputs to farmers across the country.

He said PHHSA's recognition of the government's efforts in boosting the agricultural economy

highlights the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in achieving

agricultural development goals.

Advocating for representation as a stakeholder in the National Seed Development and Regulatory

Authority, he added, the PHHSA aims to contribute its expertise towards shaping policies and

regulations that foster innovation and quality assurance in the seed industry.

Incorporating stakeholders' perspectives and expertise, especially from reputable associations

like PHHSA, can facilitate the formulation of comprehensive strategies to address the challenges

hindering agricultural productivity, he argued.

He stressed the need for collaboration among public sector, industry players, and agricultural

stakeholders is essential for implementing holistic approaches that promote sustainable growth

and resilience in Pakistan's agriculture sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Punjab Agriculture Superior Sunday Cholistan From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

15 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

15 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

15 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

15 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

15 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

15 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

15 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

15 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

15 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business