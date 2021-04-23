CAR Expects Delegates From Some 20 Russian Firms by May 15 - Investment Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Delegates from around 20 major Russian companies will come to the Central African Republic by mid-May as the country seeks to draw foreign investment, the Central African minister in charge of strategic investment told Sputnik.

"Many Russian operators will come by May 15, both private and public operators.

We are also expecting around 20 Russian economic operators representing major Russian brands to arrive in Bangui by May 15," Pascal Bida Koyagbele, the minister delegate for strategic investment, said.

Additionally, the country's officials will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum from June 2-5 to make a presentation on opportunities that the Central African Republic has to offer.