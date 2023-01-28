UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan Takes Notice Of Petrol Shortage

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 07:34 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has taken notice of the public complaints regarding the unavailability of petrol and diesel at petrol pumps in some cities of the province.

According to an official handout issued here on Saturday, the chief minister has directed the Chief Secretary to seek a report from Deputy Commissioners across the province.

The action has been taken in wake of rumours of a possible increase in the prices of petroleum products and there were some complaints about the unavailability of petrol at some petrol pumps.

The Chief Minister has directed the concerned authorities to ensure round the clock the availability of petrol and diesel to consumers at petrol pumps across the province and initiation of legal action against those creating hardships for the general public.

Furthermore, the caretaker chief minister has also called a report regarding the situation of flour availability in the province.

