Contract to Have to Be Extended If Kiev Fails to Form Independent GTS Operator - Gazprom

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 02:49 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The gas transit contract with Ukraine will have to be extended if Kiev does not create an independent gas transportation system (GTS) operator, Russian energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said Friday at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
"As of today, it is still a long way until the completion of this process [Ukraine's transition to the Third Energy Package]. And if Ukraine does not create an independent gas transportation operator and independent regulator by January 1, 2020, the only way is to extend the current contract in the new updated market conditions," Miller said.