UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Contract To Have To Be Extended If Kiev Fails To Form Independent GTS Operator - Gazprom

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 02:49 PM

Contract to Have to Be Extended If Kiev Fails to Form Independent GTS Operator - Gazprom

The gas transit contract with Ukraine will have to be extended if Kiev does not create an independent gas transportation system (GTS) operator, Russian energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said Friday at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The gas transit contract with Ukraine will have to be extended if Kiev does not create an independent gas transportation system (GTS) operator, Russian energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said Friday at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"As of today, it is still a long way until the completion of this process [Ukraine's transition to the Third Energy Package]. And if Ukraine does not create an independent gas transportation operator and independent regulator by January 1, 2020, the only way is to extend the current contract in the new updated market conditions," Miller said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Kiev January Gas 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Lebanese Prime Minister Cancels Cabinet Meeting on ..

2 minutes ago

Gazprom Notified Ukraine About Need to Settle Disp ..

2 minutes ago

Medvedev Tasks Gazprom CEO With Providing New Info ..

2 minutes ago

Azhar Ali appointed Test and Babar Azam T20I capta ..

17 minutes ago

Filling of TurkStream Pipeline's First Leg With Ga ..

17 minutes ago

New policy on card to supply electricity to consum ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.