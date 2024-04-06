Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 6 April 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 6th April 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.70 PKR
|184.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|739.18 PKR
|746.89 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|350.00 PKR
|354.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.00 PKR
|206.20 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.50 PKR
|38.90 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.48 PKR
|40.88 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|299.50 PKR
|302.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.57 PKR
|35.92 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.33 PKR
|3.44 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.86 PKR
|1.94 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|903.91 PKR
|912.91 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.92 PKR
|59.52 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|167.02 PKR
|169.02 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.38 PKR
|25.68 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|721.71 PKR
|729.71 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.35 PKR
|77.05 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.30 PKR
|74.05 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|206.00 PKR
|208.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.72 PKR
|26.02 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|307.13 PKR
|309.63 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.61 PKR
|7.76 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.20 PKR
|280.25 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.40 PKR
|76.15 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
