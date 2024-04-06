Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 6 April 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 6th April 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 182.70 PKR 184.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 739.18 PKR 746.89 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 350.00 PKR 354.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 204.00 PKR 206.20 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.50 PKR 38.90 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.48 PKR 40.88 PKR
Euro (EUR) 299.50 PKR 302.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.57 PKR 35.92 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.33 PKR 3.44 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.86 PKR 1.94 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 903.91 PKR 912.91 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58.92 PKR 59.52 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 167.02 PKR 169.02 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 25.38 PKR 25.68 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 721.71 PKR 729.71 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.35 PKR 77.05 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.30 PKR 74.05 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 206.00 PKR 208.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.72 PKR 26.02 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 307.13 PKR 309.63 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.61 PKR 7.76 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.20 PKR 280.25 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.40 PKR 76.15 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

10 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

10 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

10 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

10 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

10 hours ago
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

10 hours ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

10 hours ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

10 hours ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

10 hours ago
 CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for P ..

CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market

10 hours ago
 Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years ..

Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business