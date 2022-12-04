(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) The number of people who died after an apartment building collapsed in the Russian city of Nizhnevartovsk due to a gas explosion has increased to six, the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM) said on Sunday.

The blast occurred at around 6 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) in an apartment block on Mira Street, causing a partial collapse of two floors of the building.

"As of 16:00 GMT, 15 people were injured as a result of the incident, six of whom died and four were hospitalized in medical institutions.

Rescue operations headquarters will be deployed at the scene of the incident to carry out work around the clock," EMERCOM said in a statement.

Residents of the apartment building have been evacuated and placed in temporary accommodation centers, the statement read.

Emergency workers continue search and rescue operations, conduct floor-by-floor checks, remove debris and extinguish fire, EMERCOM added.