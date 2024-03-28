Open Menu

Development Of SMEs Govt's Top Priority: Rana Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Development of SMEs govt's top priority: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain reaffirmed on Thursday that the development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is the government's top priority.

While presiding over a high-level meeting, the minister received a detailed briefing about SMEDA's working from its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said a news release.

The minister said that small and medium industries were playing an important role in the country's economic development.

The government will facilitate SMEs to achieve economic development. SAMEDA should focus on human resource development to work effectively, he added.

Rana Tanveer said that women play an important role in the economic development of the country and urged SMEDA to focus on women's entrepreneurship. Women's workforce can be better utilized in the economic development of the country, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Women From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-1 ..

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged

21 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

1 hour ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

2 hours ago
 May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

2 hours ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

16 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business