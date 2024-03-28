Development Of SMEs Govt's Top Priority: Rana Tanveer
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain reaffirmed on Thursday that the development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is the government's top priority.
While presiding over a high-level meeting, the minister received a detailed briefing about SMEDA's working from its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said a news release.
The minister said that small and medium industries were playing an important role in the country's economic development.
The government will facilitate SMEs to achieve economic development. SAMEDA should focus on human resource development to work effectively, he added.
Rana Tanveer said that women play an important role in the economic development of the country and urged SMEDA to focus on women's entrepreneurship. Women's workforce can be better utilized in the economic development of the country, he added.
Recent Stories
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
PSX witnesses positive trend today
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnesses positive trend today1 hour ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,500 to Rs.231,000 per tola2 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns US $419m from travel services' export in Jul-Jan3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks drop on ex-dividend day4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 20247 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares sink on ex-dividend day8 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low17 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders assess latest rally, eye data and earnings18 hours ago
-
Pak-Iran transit trade strengthening through enhanced road-rail connectivity: Ahsan Iqbal19 hours ago