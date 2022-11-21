DPR Emergency Services Report Rire at Oil Depot in Makiivka After Explosive Object Hit It

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) A fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after an explosive object hit it, the DPR Emergencies Ministry said on Monday.

"(Emergency services) ...

received a message about a fire at an oil depot located in ... Makiivka ... The cause of the fire was an explosive object," the ministry wrote on Telegram, adding that two tanks with fuel outside the territory of the oil depot and three stationary fuel tanks caught fire.

Efforts are ongoing to put out the fire.