UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergency Declared At Oil Spill Site On Russia's Taymyr Peninsula

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:41 PM

Emergency Declared at Oil Spill Site on Russia's Taymyr Peninsula

The authorities of Russia's Taymyr Peninsula declared an emergency situation as a result of an oil spill that occurred due to the depressurization of a temporary pipeline during oil pumping, the press service of the local authorities said on Wednesday

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The authorities of Russia's Taymyr Peninsula declared an emergency situation as a result of an oil spill that occurred due to the depressurization of a temporary pipeline during oil pumping, the press service of the local authorities said on Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office of the Krasnoyarsk Territory previously said that an inspection was launched after almost one tonne of crude oil got on the soil and into the Khatanga river.

"By the decision of the commission for the prevention and elimination of emergencies and ensuring fire safety of the municipal district, the spill of crude oil in the territory of the Khatanga village was recognized as an emergency.

The fuel was spilled while it was being pumped from Lenaneft-2060 tanker to an oil products warehouse. Municipal emergency regime ... has been introduced ... To take urgent measures to eliminate the emergency spill, a local level of emergency response has been established, its zone is determined by the territory of the spill," the statement said.

On Thursday, a special commission will arrive in Khatanga to assess the damage.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Russia Oil Khatanga Krasnoyarsk From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Gov't Warns Employees Against Taking Par ..

41 seconds ago

Bilawal hiding Sindh govt aides' assets from publi ..

43 seconds ago

Court awards 10 year RI in asset beyond means case ..

44 seconds ago

HC confers Civil Award of 'Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam' ..

46 seconds ago

Indian procurement of rifles cannot yield border a ..

5 minutes ago

ETPB approves to prepare data of agri, urban prope ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.