European Stocks Slump 3% On Virus Second Wave Fears
Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:13 PM
London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets nosedived Monday as investors fretted over mounting fears of a second coronavirus wave and tighter government restrictions to combat the killer disease.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index tumbled 3.
3 percent in late morning deals.
In the midday eurozone trading, the Frankfurt and Paris indices each shed 3.0 percent.
Sentiment was hit also by a report that massive sums of allegedly dirty money have for years flowed through some of the world's largest banking institutions.