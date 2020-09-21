UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Slump 3% On Virus Second Wave Fears

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:13 PM

European stocks slump 3% on virus second wave fears

European stock markets nosedived Monday as investors fretted over mounting fears of a second coronavirus wave and tighter government restrictions to combat the killer disease

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets nosedived Monday as investors fretted over mounting fears of a second coronavirus wave and tighter government restrictions to combat the killer disease.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index tumbled 3.

3 percent in late morning deals.

In the midday eurozone trading, the Frankfurt and Paris indices each shed 3.0 percent.

Sentiment was hit also by a report that massive sums of allegedly dirty money have for years flowed through some of the world's largest banking institutions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Paris Frankfurt Money Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus has changed the world forever: Mian Za ..

14 minutes ago

Faces of all those who appeared in APC are quite c ..

14 minutes ago

UVAS holds orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

17 minutes ago

Noor Jehan’s 94th birth anniversary is being mar ..

42 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to PPP Chairman ..

1 hour ago

Over 2.3 mln kids to be vaccinated in anti-polio d ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.