European stocks slump 3% on virus second wave fears

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets nosedived Monday as investors fretted over mounting fears of a second coronavirus wave and tighter government restrictions to combat the killer disease.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index tumbled 3.

3 percent in late morning deals.

In the midday eurozone trading, the Frankfurt and Paris indices each shed 3.0 percent.

Sentiment was hit also by a report that massive sums of allegedly dirty money have for years flowed through some of the world's largest banking institutions.