Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of current financial year in Islamabad today

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will chair the launching ceremony.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2023) Economic Survey, containing the details of major socio-economic achievements during the outgoing fiscal year will be launched in Islamabad today.

Annual trends of major economic indicators regarding inflation, trade and payments, public debt and social protections will also be described in detail in economic survey.

(Details to follow)