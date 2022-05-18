Footballs export witnesses 40.38pc increase during last 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Footballs exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 40.38 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 2021-22, footballs worth US $152,146 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 108,384 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 33.

43 percent, worth US $ 295,833 as compared to exports of $221,721 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, gloves exports also increased by 12.15 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $63,404 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $56,537.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 44.34 percent, worthUS$ 80,283 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 56,800 of the same period of last year.