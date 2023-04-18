Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.80 284.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.20 76.

20

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.20

EURO 309.90 313.00

UK POUND 351.50 355.00

AUD $ 189.00 191.00

CAD $ 210.00 213.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50