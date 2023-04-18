Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 April 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 08:21 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.80 284.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.20 76.
20
UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.20
EURO 309.90 313.00
UK POUND 351.50 355.00
AUD $ 189.00 191.00
CAD $ 210.00 213.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50