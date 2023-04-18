UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 April 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.80 284.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.20 76.

20

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.20

EURO 309.90 313.00

UK POUND 351.50 355.00

AUD $ 189.00 191.00

CAD $ 210.00 213.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50

