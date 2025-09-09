Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

60 281.65

USD 282.15 282.90

EURO 333.00 336.80

GBP 384.00 388.00

JPY 1.91 1.99

AED77.30 78.00

SAR75.45 75.95

APP/MSQ