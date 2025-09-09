Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 09 September 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 09:15 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
60 281.65
USD 282.15 282.90
EURO 333.00 336.80
GBP 384.00 388.00
JPY 1.91 1.99
AED77.30 78.00
SAR75.45 75.95
APP/MSQ
