Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 28 2024
USD 278.3780
GBP 354.7092
EUR 302.1793
JPY 1.7795
APP/as
