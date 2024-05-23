KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 28 2024

USD 278.3780

GBP 354.7092

EUR 302.1793

JPY 1.7795

