(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 10, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPoITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 12,2025

USD 281.

5766

GBP 381.8742

EUR 330.8525

JPY 1.9124

APP/MSQ