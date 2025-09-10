Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 10, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPoITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 12,2025
USD 281.
5766
GBP 381.8742
EUR 330.8525
JPY 1.9124
APP/MSQ
