UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Felicitates Mian Kashif On His Nomination As Member Senate Institute Of Fashion And Design

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:12 PM

FPCCI felicitates Mian Kashif on his nomination as member Senate Institute of Fashion and Design

President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nasser Hayatt Maggo Tuesday felicitated Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on his nomination as member Senate Institute of Fashion and Design

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nasser Hayatt Maggo Tuesday felicitated Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on his nomination as member Senate Institute of Fashion and Design.

In a felicitation message, the FPCCI Chief appreciated the decision of the Federal government for appointing widely traveled Mian Kashif in a prestigious institution where he would contribute significantly in the field of Fashion and Design on the basis of his life long varied experience in private sector.

He said Chenone earned good repute by not compromising on the quality of his brand.

Nasser Maggo further lauding his services said Mian Kashif introduced latest designs in furniture industry to help capture share in the world markets.

He hoped that teaching courses of the institute would also be totally revised on modern scientific lines to bring at par with Paris.

He hoped that he would fully exploit the hidden talent in Pakistan and send students delegation to Paris for their orientation. He said there is vast scope of investment in fashion and design industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Paris Chamber Market Commerce Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Need to understand Iqbal's philosophy greater than ..

Need to understand Iqbal's philosophy greater than ever: Farrukh

43 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 1,715 more COVID-19 cases, 383,407 ..

S.Korea reports 1,715 more COVID-19 cases, 383,407 in total

45 seconds ago
 NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission members return to ear ..

NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission members return to earth

48 seconds ago
 PM chairs meeting on political and economic situat ..

PM chairs meeting on political and economic situation of the country

17 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,377,113

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,377,113

50 seconds ago
 UPU's theme gives young people a voice in climate ..

UPU's theme gives young people a voice in climate crisis

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.