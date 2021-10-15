French trains ditch plastic water bottles

(@FahadShabbir)

French national train operator SNCF has announced it will no longer sell water in plastic bottles on its services, saying the move would reduce the waste from roughly two million drinks

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :French national train operator SNCF has announced it will no longer sell water in plastic bottles on its services, saying the move would reduce the waste from roughly two million drinks.

The plastic packaging will be replaced with recyclable cardboard for still water and aluminium for sparkling.

"Plastic is no longer fantastic," head of consumer travel operations at the SNCF, Alain Krakovitch, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

France has gradually increased restrictions on single-use packaging to help reduce waste amid growing evidence about the impact of plastic on sea life in particular.

The government announced on Monday that plastic packaging will be banned for nearly all fruit and vegetables from January next year.

The environment ministry said that 37 percent of fruit and vegetables were sold with plastic packaging, and only the most fragile produce such as strawberries will be given an exemption on the ban until 2026.

"We use an outrageous amount of single-use plastic in our daily lives," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it was working to cut back "the use of throwaway plastic and boost its substitution by other materials or reusable and recyclable packaging."Last year, France passed a wide-ranging "circular economy" law to combat waste that forbids retailers from destroying unsold clothes and will ban all single-use plastic containers by 2040.

Paris city authorities announced this week that they were aiming to eliminate all plastic from state day-care centres, canteens and retirement homes by 2026.