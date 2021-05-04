UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Increased Gas Production By 13.7% Year-on-Year To Almost 188Bcm In Q1 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Russia's energy giant Gazprom increased gas production by 13.7% year-on-year to 179.9 billion cubic meters in the first quarter of 2021, the company said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary data, the production volume in January-April 2021 was 179.

9 billion cubic meters. This is 13.7% (21.7 billion cubic meters) more than in January-April 2020," the statement read.

Gazprom's supplies to the domestic market grew by 18% (17 billion cubic meters) year-on-year, according to the statement.

