Germany keen to expand business ties with Pakistan: AHK representative

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan’s representative in the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) Muhammad Usman, Wednesday, said that the German government and businesses were keen to strengthen business and investment ties with Pakistan.

Germany desires to expand ties of German Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with Pakistan and it would be fully facilitated by AHK that has established Pakistan’s desk in Dubai, said Muhammad Usman who led the AHK trade delegation during its visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

Deputy Head of Mission at the German Consulate in Karachi Andreas Wegner, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, chairmen of the chamber's subcommittees and KCCI Managing Committee members were also present on the occasion, said a statement issued here.

Muhammad Usman stated that AHK was extending cooperation for connecting the business communities of the two countries through networking, business-to-business meetings and visits of trade delegations.

He informed that Germany-based AHK was represented in 93 countries through more than 130 Chambers of Commerce and in March 2022 it expanded services to Pakistan by opening a Pakistan desk in Dubai.

Agreeing with President KCCI’s suggestions about potential sectors, he said that the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action also underlines Renewable Energy as one of the potential sectors along with sustainable textile and leather sectors.

“We are working on different initiatives of the German government especially the market development program of German SMEs who will be fully facilitated and encouraged to collaborate with Pakistani counterparts,” he said adding that as most of the German Companies are based in Dubai, it would be very easy for AHK to connect them with Pakistan.

He said that many German SMEs were looking towards new opportunities, especially in this region where China and India were neighbours.

“Next year, we have two projects, of which the first one pertains to exploring possibilities of collaboration in sustainable textile and leather while the second one is going to be the energy infrastructure projects in Pakistan,” he informed.

Earlier, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh welcomed the AHK delegation and stated that Pakistan and Germany have been enjoying warm friendly bilateral diplomatic ties since 1951.

“It is encouraging to see that Germany is keen to strengthen social, political and economic bilateral relations with Pakistan and has a great interest in regional stability for the sustainable economic development of the country,” he noted.

Both countries need to reduce trade barriers, diversify the range of products, simplify customs procedures, promote SMEs, and foster business collaboration to give a much-needed trade boost for economic integration”, he suggested.

Underscoring the need to transfer German technology to Pakistan, he opined that it would boost the productivity and competitiveness of Pakistani manufacturing units.

There is also considerable potential for investment opportunities for Germany in sectors like dairy, agriculture, textiles, IT, electrical machinery, plastics, mineral fuels, power generation, oil and gas and infrastructure projects, he said.