Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.9,000 To Rs 201,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 06:13 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs.9,000 to Rs 201,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.9,000 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs.201,500 against sale at Rs.210,500 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.9,000 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs.201,500 against sale at Rs.210,500 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.7,716 to Rs.172,754 against Rs.180,470, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat declined to Rs.

158,358 from Rs.165,431, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2250 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs42.88 to Rs.1,929.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$22 to US$ 1,902 as compared to its sale at US$1,924 on the last trading day, the association reported

