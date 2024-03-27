Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.100 To Rs.229,500 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.100 to Rs.229,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.100 and was sold at Rs.229,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 229,400 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.86 to Rs.196,760 from Rs.

196,674 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.180,363 from Rs. 180,284, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,580 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,200 from $.2,193, the Association reported.

