UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafeez Shaikh Reviews Energy Sector Issues Of Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:25 PM

Hafeez Shaikh reviews energy sector issues of Balochistan

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr.Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting on Friday to review various energy sector issues that were pending between the Federal Government and the Government of Balochistan for many years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr.Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting on Friday to review various energy sector issues that were pending between the Federal Government and the Government of Balochistan for many years.

Balochistan Government was represented by Secretary Energy Department Balochistan, and Federal Government was represented by the Minister for Energy and the Adviser to the PM on Petroleum.

In the meeting various issues regarding extension of lease of gas fields of Balochistan, rights and share of Government of Balochistan in the new and old oil and gas exploration business, rationalization of gas tariff for the local population, gas allocation to power plants and the creation of training fund for Balochistan were discussed.

For creating a training fund, it was decided that the matter shall be resolved within a fortnight.

After discussion on other issues, the Adviser decided that the representatives from the Government of Balochistan and the relevant Federal Ministers should hold further meetings with representatives of the Law Division, for expert advice and firm up proposals with consensus that could benefit both the Federal and Provincial Governments without violating the spirit of the 18th Constitutional Amendment and the interests of any private party involved in the business.

The groups are expected to hold meeting within a month's time to firm up appropriate proposalsfor submission before the competent forum for final approval.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Business Oil Gas From Government Share

Recent Stories

ADB disbursed record $2.4 bn development funds to ..

8 minutes ago

155 power pilferers caught in Multan

1 minute ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes w ..

2 minutes ago

Two held over violation of sound system act in Muz ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Confirm Plans to Sign Finalized Peace Deal ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leads UNESCO&#039;s global anti-doping efforts

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.