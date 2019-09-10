UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Finish Barely Moved

Hong Kong shares finish barely moved

Hong Kong, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended flat on Tuesday after data showed Chinese inflation remains subdued by weak demand as the economy is hit by the US trade war.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 2.

28 points to 26,683.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.12 percent, or 3.54 points, to 3,021.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.11 percent, or 1.90 points, to 1,687.31.

