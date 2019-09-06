UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Rally At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks rally at open

Hong Kong, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied almost one percent in the opening minutes of Friday, spurred by a strong lead from Wall Street as data showed a healthy pick-up in US private-sector jobs.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.

97 percent, or 257.60 points, to 26,773.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 percent, or 3.87 points, to 2,989.74 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.45 percent, or 7.44 points, to 1,659.07.

