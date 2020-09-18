IATA shows satisfaction over PIA audit reports

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2020) International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit Team has expressed satisfaction over the audit report on Pakistan International Airlines on Friday.

The team completed a major parts of its audit of PIA and expressed satisfaction after a debriefing session of the management was conducted.

The sources said that the IATA team which arrived earlier this month showed satisfaction with the audit process, company’s transparency and collaboration throughout.

According to an interim debriefing of the management that was held at PIA head office, the IATA experts would share the related findings and observations soon.

“Different departments of the airline including its flight operation, ground handling, flight safety and security and engineering were audited by the IATA team,” said the sources, adding that the safety audit was conducted every two years with the last one done in 2018.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked the team and praised them for their professionalism.