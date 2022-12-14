Industrialists being provided all opportunities in Bhalwal Economic Zone: secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Industries and Commerce Secretary Captain (retd) Sohail Ashraf said on Wednesday that local and foreign industrialists, operating industries in the sectors of food processing, textile, ceramics, etc., were being provided ample business opportunities in Bhalwal Special Economic Zone.

Chairing a meeting on development works at industrial estates in his office, he said that there were ample business opportunities in Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate for industrialists belonging to cotton, ginning, leather, textile and plastic industries.

The secretary said, "Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate stretches over 465 acres of land where a grid station had also been established to provide uninterrupted power supply to industries." He said the provincial government was using all resources to promote industrialisation in the province.

Sohail Ashraf said that the Punjab government's vision was to ensure ease of doing business and providing better business opportunities to all industries in the province, for which the relevant institutions were working with full commitment.