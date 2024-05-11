PSGMEA Delegation Visits PCSUMEA
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) delegation visited the Pakistan Cutlery Stainless and Utensils Manufacturing Association (PCSUMEA) to discuss the matters of mutual interest.
PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt said that PSGMEA and PCSUMEA were different sectors but their industrial issues were the same which they could resolve by raising the voice jointly.
The PCSUMEA chairman said, "We have common issues like, labour shortage, FBR, tax refunds along with e-commerce trainings."
PSGMEA Senior Vice Chairman Zarar Ahmed, Secretary General Mohsin Masood and others participated in the meeting.
