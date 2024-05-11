Open Menu

PSGMEA Delegation Visits PCSUMEA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PSGMEA delegation visits PCSUMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) delegation visited the Pakistan Cutlery Stainless and Utensils Manufacturing Association (PCSUMEA) to discuss the matters of mutual interest.

PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt said that PSGMEA and PCSUMEA were different sectors but their industrial issues were the same which they could resolve by raising the voice jointly.

The PCSUMEA chairman said, "We have common issues like, labour shortage, FBR, tax refunds along with e-commerce trainings."

PSGMEA Senior Vice Chairman Zarar Ahmed, Secretary General Mohsin Masood and others participated in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Sports Same FBR Labour

Recent Stories

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

38 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

47 minutes ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

5 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

6 hours ago
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

8 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

17 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business