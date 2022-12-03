UrduPoint.com

Italian Gov't May Request Eni To Manage Lukoil's Oil Refinery In Sicily - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Italian Gov't May Request Eni to Manage Lukoil's Oil Refinery in Sicily - Minister

The Italian government may put its energy giant Eni in charge of running the an oil refinery owned by Russia's Lukoil and located in the Sicilian municipality of Priolo Gargallo, Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The Italian government may put its energy giant Eni in charge of running the an oil refinery owned by Russia's Lukoil and located in the Sicilian municipality of Priolo Gargallo, Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Italian government adopted a decree laying out an emergency scheme to keep the ISAB oil refinery operational, as it supplies around 20% of Italy's fuel needs.

"By passing this decree, the government assumes responsibility of temporary emergency management, possibly through another oil company, which could be Eni. This will guarantee continuous production," the minister told reporters on the sidelines of a public event in the Sicilian city of Catania.

Urso said he has received assurances from US authorities that the banks which will fund operations under the interim management scheme will not be targeted by sanctions.

The ISAB oil refinery's operation was put at risk following the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which provided for the gradual introduction of an embargo on Russian oil imports. The eighth package laid a legislative basis for setting a price cap for maritime shipment of Russian oil to third countries. The Lukoil-owned plant is currently refining Russia's Urals oil.

On Friday, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The agreement reportedly provides for a review mechanism to keep the price cap at 5% below the market value. The G7 nations and Australia also agreed to set a $60 price ceiling on oil from Russia, which will enter into effect on December 5. Meanwhile, the price cap on Russian petroleum products developed by the US-led international coalition will take effect on February 5, 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Russia European Union Company Oil Catania Price Italy February May December Market Event From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan 499-7 as England keep hopes alive for vic ..

Pakistan 499-7 as England keep hopes alive for victory

35 minutes ago
 8 criminals held; weapons, hashish recovered

8 criminals held; weapons, hashish recovered

35 minutes ago
 Five scholars receive PhD degrees

Five scholars receive PhD degrees

35 minutes ago
 US Intercepts Boat With Over 50 Tonnes of Munition ..

US Intercepts Boat With Over 50 Tonnes of Munitions, Rocket Fuel in Gulf of Oman ..

39 minutes ago
 Zimmerman recalled for US, Netherlands unchanged f ..

Zimmerman recalled for US, Netherlands unchanged for World Cup last-16 match

39 minutes ago
 Netherlands v United States World Cup line-ups

Netherlands v United States World Cup line-ups

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.