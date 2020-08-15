UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Public Debt Reaches All-Time High $2.98 Trillion In June - Central Bank

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:53 AM

Italy's Public Debt Reaches All-Time High $2.98 Trillion in June - Central Bank

Italy's public debt has reached an all-time high in June, reaching 2.5306 trillion euros ($2.98 trillion), the national central bank said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Italy's public debt has reached an all-time high in June, reaching 2.5306 trillion euros ($2.98 trillion), the national central bank said on Friday.

In July, the same figure amounted to record 2.5076 trillion euros amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to the Bank of Italy, the country's sovereign debt has risen by over 20 billion euros since May. The debt of the central state administration increased by 21.7 billion euros, while the debt of local administrative bodies decreased by 0.1 billion euros.

The devastating economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the national debt rising by almost 86.5 billion euros in the first half of 2020, which is more than three times compared to the same period of 2019, the central bank noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Same Italy May June July 2019 2020 Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

26 minutes ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

2 hours ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

3 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

4 hours ago

US Seizes Largest Iranian Fuel Shipment Bound For ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.