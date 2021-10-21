UrduPoint.com

"Judicial Order Writing" Training Session Held At Security And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan

The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday organized training session on "Judicial Order writing" for the capacity building of its adjudication and enforcement officers

Speaking to the attendees of the training session Senator Waleed Iqbal commended the SECP for separating the adjudication from the supervision function, saying that the autonomy of both departments will ensure efficiency, transparency and improve regulatory oversight across sectors.

The senator shared his insights on judicial order writing and reinforced that the judgement should be "simple, brief, unambiguous, self-contained, conveniently intelligible and written to express and not to impress".

The Senator emphasized that to achieve better compliance of rules and regulations, and protect the rights of the minority shareholders, it is important to take timely and effective enforcement actions, supplemented with proportionate and dissuasive adjudication orders.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, SECP Chairman Aamir Khan informed the senator of the tangible improvements witnessed after the establishment of separate Adjudication and Supervision Divisions.

He said that the positive impact of this separation of functions and consolidation of operations is evident from results.

