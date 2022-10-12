Kazakhstan, Gazprom in Talks Over Gas Purchases Increase - Kazakh Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Kazakhstan is in preliminary talks with Gazprom on increasing gas purchases, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said on Wednesday.

"Preliminary (talks are underway)," Akchulakov told reporters when asked whether Kazakhstan is negotiating with Gazprom to increase gas supplies to the country.

Prospective volumes may reach up to 10 billion cubic meters, the official said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.