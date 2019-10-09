Large Gas Field Discovered in Southern Iran - Reports

A large gas field has been discovered in southern Iran, media reported on Wednesday, citing Seyed Saleh Hendi, the exploration manager at the National Iranian Oil Company

The field was found 2.

4 miles underground, according to Iran's Mehr news agency. Experts estimate its gas reserves will cover Tehran's gas needs for 16 years.

The leadership of the National Iranian Oil Company is expected to disclose further details soon.