London Cooperating With Astana On Diversifying Kazakh Economy - UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 08:59 PM

The United Kingdom is cooperating with Kazakhstan on diversifying the republic's economy as well as its oil and gas export routes to global markets, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Saturday

Cleverly paid an official visit to Astana on Saturday where he met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other top officials.

"We will continue working alongside the government to explore ways of protecting and diversifying Kazakhstan's economic base. It is in our interest that Kazakhstan has a range of options with regard to its international partners and through the UK is expertise (and) investment," Cleverly said at a press conference when asked about his country's cooperation with Astana on oil and gas export routes.

The foreign minister said that London was hoping to "play an active part in developing the opportunities for economic diversification."

Cleverly also said that the parties discussed what the UK can do to support the Middle Corridor project (also known as Trans-Caspian Corridor) to "find alternative ways of exporting Kazakh products, whether they be oil and gas, or others."

The Trans-Caspian Corridor runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and the Black Sea further into Europe. Twenty companies, including railroad administrations, ports, shipping and logistics companies from eight countries, are members of the Trans-Caspian Corridor association.

