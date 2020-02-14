Lukashenko Urges Russia to Deliver Cheaper Gas to Chernobyl-Affected Areas - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Russia, as the successor of the Soviet Union, should deliver its gas to those Belarusian regions affected by the Chernobyl disaster at a lower price than to other areas, state news agency Belta reported on Frida

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Russia, as the successor of the Soviet Union, should deliver its gas to those Belarusian regions affected by the Chernobyl disaster at a lower price than to other areas, state news agency Belta reported on Friday.

According to Belta, in his address at the Svetlogorsk Pulp and board Mill, Lukashenko said he did not understand why Belarus was not receiving any assistance over the significant damage it had suffered as a result of the 1986 accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, despite the Soviet Union's promises. He added Russia should deliver on those promises and deliver gas to the affected regions in Belarus at a lower price.