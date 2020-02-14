UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Urges Russia To Deliver Cheaper Gas To Chernobyl-Affected Areas - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:02 PM

Lukashenko Urges Russia to Deliver Cheaper Gas to Chernobyl-Affected Areas - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Russia, as the successor of the Soviet Union, should deliver its gas to those Belarusian regions affected by the Chernobyl disaster at a lower price than to other areas, state news agency Belta reported on Frida

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Russia, as the successor of the Soviet Union, should deliver its gas to those Belarusian regions affected by the Chernobyl disaster at a lower price than to other areas, state news agency Belta reported on Friday.

According to Belta, in his address at the Svetlogorsk Pulp and board Mill, Lukashenko said he did not understand why Belarus was not receiving any assistance over the significant damage it had suffered as a result of the 1986 accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, despite the Soviet Union's promises. He added Russia should deliver on those promises and deliver gas to the affected regions in Belarus at a lower price.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Accident Russia Nuclear Chernobyl Price Belarus Gas

Recent Stories

Multan Sultans signs agreement with Urdu Point

11 minutes ago

Maulana Haideri reacts to PM’s statement about J ..

31 minutes ago

Making National Vote on Russian Constitution Offic ..

15 minutes ago

Minsk May Fine Russia If No Flexibility Seen on Lo ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Asks Canada for Fi ..

15 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.