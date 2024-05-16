Open Menu

MD SIDB Directs Revival Of Skilled Imparting Centres

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 07:06 PM

MD SIDB directs revival of skilled imparting centres

Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habibullah Arif has directed the revival of the skilled imparting centers to prepare skilled manpower for the industries of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024)

He was speaking during a visit to the office of the SIDB Employees Union here on Thursday. Besides, Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Nauman Fayyaz, DMD Zulfikar Ali Sahibzada, Director Finance, Mohammad Bashir, president of the employees union, Sahibzada Nasim Khan, Adnan Gul, Mohammad Bilal, Roz Khan, Mohammad Sami and Haji Imtiaz were also present on the occasion.

The Managing Director SIDB said that the provincial government would be contacted for the development wood sector to once again bind the public sector institutes to procure furniture from Pak-German Wood Works, which has no match in the quality of furniture. He also commended the role of the employees union in getting furniture sale orders, which could not be ignored.

On this occasion, he has also shown a personal interest in the resolution of the problems of employees, especially in the clearance of the arrears of class-IV employees at the rate of Rs.32000/- monthly salary.

