MoneyGram Launches New Bank Deposit Service In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ):Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MoneyGram Alex Holmes and BankAlfalah CEO Bilal Asghar Saturday signed a contract in London to launch a new bank deposit service, allowing customers to send money to any bank account in Pakistan.

Spokesperson of Prime Minister on Trade & Investment for UK & Europe presided over the signing ceremony, a PID press release said here.

Addressing media persons, he said "Pakistan is a key market that is positioned for growth especially in terms of receiving remittances."In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies to eliminate money laundering and facilitate overseas Pakistanis in remitting their hard earned remittances back to Pakistan, he said this new arrangement between MoneyGram and BankAlfalah would provide customised solutions that best served their needs.

The ceremony was also attended by senior bankers.

