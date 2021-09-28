UrduPoint.com

Oil Exports Resume Through Port Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:43 PM

Oil exports resume through Port Sudan

The crude oil exports through the Port of Sudan have been resumed on Tuesday after days of closure, the Sudanese Oil Ministry confirmed on Monday

KHARTOUM, SUDAN , 28 Sept (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) -:The crude oil exports through the Port of Sudan have been resumed on Tuesday after days of closure, the Sudanese Oil Ministry confirmed on Monday.

South Sudan's oil exports have been stopped since Friday due to nationwide protests in eastern Sudan.

The ministry said in a statement reached by Anadolu Agency that the government and protesters in eastern Sudan agreed to reopen the Bashair oil port near Port Sudan.

"The delegation of the transitional government from the center in Khartoum that visited Port Sudan on Sunday has agreed with the protesters in eastern Sudan to reopen the port and resume the exportation" the statement read.

The ministry further said the shipments have resumed today and the delayed export operations have been rescheduled.

It has also reassured that the reserve of the fuel for domestic consumption in Sudan remains stable as the Khartoum refinery operates normally despite the closure.

