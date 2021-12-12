UrduPoint.com

Oil &Gas Block Begin Earning Receipt For KP

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :KP Oil & Gas Company Limited (OGCL) has started earning receipts for the provincial government and its Barathai Block has begun earning revenue of Rs.100 million. KP PGCL has 2.5% share in the block.

This was told to the newly appointed Special Assistant to KP CM on Energy & Power, Sahibzada Saeed Ahmad during a performance review meeting of the KP OGCL, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

Besides, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP OGCL, Nasir Khan, other authorities of the company were also present on the occasion.

The Special Assistant was told that a Project Director for the establishment of Petroleum Institute at Karak has already been appointed.

Pace of work on the institute will be further accelerated to make the beginning of classes possible.

The meeting was also told that out of the total five big blocks of Oil and Gas, the company has share in four of them.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Special Assistant said that KP is rich in the reserves of oil and gas and these resources will be utilized for the socio-economic development of the province to generate employment opportunities for the youth.

