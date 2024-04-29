Cheema for tapping Pakistan-Kazakhstan trade potential

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema on Monday highlighted the steady increase in bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, underscoring the need for further measures to fully tap the existing trade potential between two nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema on Monday highlighted the steady increase in bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, underscoring the need for further measures to fully tap the existing trade potential between two nations.

He was talking to Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, who paid a courtesy call on him, according to an Economic Affairs Division (EAD) news release.

The minister emphasized the longstanding bonds of brotherhood, cultural affinity and mutual respect shared between the two countries since the establishment of bilateral relations in February 1992.

He stressed the importance of reciprocal visits by businessmen and investors to boost bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

Minister Cheema He acknowledged the successful hosting of the 12th Session of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIC), saying it would further fortify shared vision of growth and prosperity.

Appreciating the signing of memorandums of understanding on tourism and culture during the 12th Session of JIC, he stated that the people of Pakistan had a deep-rooted appreciation for the rich and diverse culture of Kazakhstan.

“We have seen a significant increase in the interest from Pakistani tourists to Kazakhstan in recent years. This surge in tourism reflects the genuine interest and fascination that our citizens have for Kazakh culture, heritage, and landscapes,” the minister said.

Cheema assured Ambassador Kistafin of Pakistan’s dedication to closely collaborate with the Government of Kazakhstan for further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations.

On the occasion, Ambassador Kistafin reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to collaborating with Pakistan in priority areas such as trade, energy, agriculture, and regional connectivity.

He further highlighted the successful conclusion of 12th Session JIC held in December 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan. He stressed the importance of further enhancing cooperation to advance regional connectivity which would promote mutual prosperity and development for both countries.

The two sides expressed optimism for the future, emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration in achieving mutual prosperity and advancement.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officials from both Ministry of Economic Affairs and Embassy of Kazakhstan.