Open Menu

Cheema For Tapping Pakistan-Kazakhstan Trade Potential

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Cheema for tapping Pakistan-Kazakhstan trade potential

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema on Monday highlighted the steady increase in bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, underscoring the need for further measures to fully tap the existing trade potential between two nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema on Monday highlighted the steady increase in bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, underscoring the need for further measures to fully tap the existing trade potential between two nations.

He was talking to Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, who paid a courtesy call on him, according to an Economic Affairs Division (EAD) news release.

The minister emphasized the longstanding bonds of brotherhood, cultural affinity and mutual respect shared between the two countries since the establishment of bilateral relations in February 1992.

He stressed the importance of reciprocal visits by businessmen and investors to boost bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

Minister Cheema He acknowledged the successful hosting of the 12th Session of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIC), saying it would further fortify shared vision of growth and prosperity.

Appreciating the signing of memorandums of understanding on tourism and culture during the 12th Session of JIC, he stated that the people of Pakistan had a deep-rooted appreciation for the rich and diverse culture of Kazakhstan.

“We have seen a significant increase in the interest from Pakistani tourists to Kazakhstan in recent years. This surge in tourism reflects the genuine interest and fascination that our citizens have for Kazakh culture, heritage, and landscapes,” the minister said.

Cheema assured Ambassador Kistafin of Pakistan’s dedication to closely collaborate with the Government of Kazakhstan for further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations.

On the occasion, Ambassador Kistafin reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to collaborating with Pakistan in priority areas such as trade, energy, agriculture, and regional connectivity.

He further highlighted the successful conclusion of 12th Session JIC held in December 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan. He stressed the importance of further enhancing cooperation to advance regional connectivity which would promote mutual prosperity and development for both countries.

The two sides expressed optimism for the future, emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration in achieving mutual prosperity and advancement.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officials from both Ministry of Economic Affairs and Embassy of Kazakhstan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Astana Kazakhstan February December From Government Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent

1 minute ago
 Two bootleggers held with imported wine

Two bootleggers held with imported wine

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures

Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures

3 minutes ago
 POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for O ..

POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power

3 minutes ago
 Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facil ..

Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term p ..

7 minutes ago
 Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur

Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur

7 minutes ago
Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthc ..

Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model

7 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) holds seminar

Punjab University (PU) holds seminar

6 minutes ago
 Police committed to continue best services for mas ..

Police committed to continue best services for masses: RPO

7 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ranke ..

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ranked 51st in veterinary science

6 minutes ago
 EPD seals 170brick kilns, registers 169 FIRs in 15 ..

EPD seals 170brick kilns, registers 169 FIRs in 15 days

7 minutes ago
 WASA MD orders arrangements for monsoon

WASA MD orders arrangements for monsoon

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business